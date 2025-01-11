Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Jan 11 (PTI) Seeking to downplay the power tussle within the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the people of the state have blessed the ruling party for five years and that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue functioning as per the directions of the high command.

With supporters hailing him as the 'next Chief Minister' on his arrival here, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he does not need anyone's support and will abide by what the party tells him.

"No one should worry; there is no need for any political turn. People have blessed us and given us an opportunity, and we will continue for five years. All the talks going on are without any value. The Chief Minister and I will continue functioning as per the directions of the party," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.

Asked about workers or supporters demanding that he should be the next CM, Shivakumar said, "I don't want anyone to demand anything from me; I don't want anyone's support. I do not need any legislator's backing. This is between me and the Congress party. Whatever the Congress party says, I will function accordingly. I don't want workers or legislators to shout for me or stand in my support. I will do my duty." "I believe in the saying: 'Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana'—make your efforts, and leave the results to God," he added His comments came a day after his cabinet colleague K N Rajanna, who is close to Siddaramaiah, suggested that Shivakumar should aim to become Chief Minister by successfully leading the party in the next elections, rather than aspiring for the top post during the remaining two and a half years of the incumbent government.

Following Siddaramaiah’s recent dinner with select Dalit and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Cabinet colleagues, speculation about a possible change of leadership in Karnataka has created a buzz within the Congress. There are rumours of a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula being implemented after March.

After the Assembly election results in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister’s post. The Congress eventually convinced Shivakumar to take the role of Deputy Chief Minister. At the time, reports suggested that a compromise had been reached under a "rotational chief minister formula," which would make Shivakumar the Chief Minister after two and a half years. However, the party has not officially confirmed this arrangement.

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has been open about his ambition to become Chief Minister.

A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for Wednesday evening under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara and supported by K N Rajanna, was postponed following instructions from AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Sources indicate that the postponement came after Shivakumar, a strong contender for the CM post, met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday night to discuss party developments.

A section within the Congress believes that the planned SC/ST convention and Parameshwara’s meeting could revive the demand for a Dalit or AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader to become the next Chief Minister. This demand could complicate Shivakumar’s prospects if Siddaramaiah steps down after the state budget, as speculated.

Addressing criticism from the media and opposition leaders over his recent temple visits being labelled a "temple run," Shivakumar said, "I do puja every day. I believe in dharma. For my wellness and the wellness of the state, society, and the people who believe in me, I pray. It is each one's personal belief." PTI KSU SSK ROH