Shivakumar rules out congestion tax plan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any move by the state government to levy a "congestion tax" in Bengaluru, a measure that had been discussed as part of efforts to ease the city’s traffic woes.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, dismissed the opposition BJP’s criticism on the issue, saying such a proposal may be the Centre’s plan.

According to official sources, the congestion tax was among the measures discussed at a recent meeting on an action plan to decongest Bengaluru.

Urban experts reportedly deliberated on introducing a levy on single-occupant cars to discourage such use, and suggested piloting the initiative on the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR).

"All those things are false; there is no such tax or anything. Some industrialists, for the benefit of Bengaluru's citizens, have said that they will give some suggestions, but it has not come to my level," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Many citizens are cooperating and giving certain suggestions out of interest towards Bengaluru. Their suggestions will be examined," he added, when asked if the government was considering taxing single-occupant cars during peak hours.

On the BJP’s criticism, he said, "The BJP should be planning such things. Such a plan should be at the central government level. There is no such plan in our government." Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, reacting to a question from reporters on the proposal, likened Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration to a "Tughlaq government" and warned that it would face reprimand if the matter reached court.

"First, repair the roads, and everything will be fine. Without repairing the roads, they (the government) want to tax the people. Look at the situation we are in," he said, questioning how much tax would be levied on the chief minister (Siddaramaiah) and ministers' cars, as most ministers travel alone.