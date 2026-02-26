Shivakumar says guarantees 'burden' on govt, but will continue to reach beneficiaries

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) The ruling Congress' five "guarantees" aimed at different segments of the society are a "burden" on the state exchequer but the people will continue receiving these benefits, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

He was repeating his remarks made on Wednesday.

He, however, said that many drew benefits in the name of "dead people", which has to be stopped.

"There is no need to revise the guarantees," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the state government's five guarantees were aimed at strengthening families financially and mentally. He asserted that welfare measures would continue despite the burden on the exchequer.

His comments have to led to a debate in the state, with ruling and opposition leaders weighing in.

While the Congress said the benefits of the guarantees should be limited to people below the poverty line, the opposition BJP charged that development works have come to a halt in the state.

The five guarantee schemes are 'Gruha Jyothi,' offering 200 units electricity free to every household, 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme that provides Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family and 'Anna Bhagya' offering 10 kg rice to every member of the BPL family a month.

The 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme promises Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for two years (in the 18-25 age-group) and the 'Shakti' scheme permits free travel for Karnataka women to travel within the state in government non-luxury buses.

Speaking at an event here earlier, Shivakumar said the guarantees were designed to ensure that money remains in the hands of citizens and that they do not lose confidence during times of distress.

He acknowledged that the schemes may place a financial burden on the government but maintained that public welfare would not be compromised.

"It may be a burden on the government. But even if it is a burden, your financial strength should not weaken mentally," he said.

The deputy CM reiterated that the Congress government would stand by people across sectors and would not compromise on allocations for key departments, asserting that welfare and confidence-building measures were central to governance.

Backing Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the state government would continue implementing its five guarantee schemes despite the heavy financial commitment involved, asserting that development works were not being compromised.

Responding to questions from reporters on the his deputy's remarks that the schemes were a burden, Siddaramaiah said that the expenditure was substantial but necessary.

"If you say burden, it amounts to more than Rs 52,000 crore per year. That might be what he meant," Siddaramaiah said.

He maintained that the government had already allocated significant funds towards fulfilling its poll promises and would continue to do so.

"We are continuing development works. We have already spent Rs 1.2 lakh crore on guarantee schemes," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that welfare commitments and infrastructure development were being carried out simultaneously, dismissing suggestions that the guarantees were hindering governance priorities.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that Shivakumar might have realised that these guarantees were a "burden".

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad said the government should have made it clear that the benefit should be limited to people below poverty line (BPL).

"At the time of drafting the manifesto, I had said that those paying income tax should be excluded from the benefits of these guarantees," he said.

Reacting to the deputy CM’s statement, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Congress government in Karnataka did not do any work other than hailing the five guarantees.

"Apart from these five guarantees, the government could start no other programmes. Many leaders have said about it. Earlier it was former Minister R V Deshpande and now the DCM has said that the guarantees are a burden on them." "I will not call it a burden. Had the government strengthened its hold on the administration then it would have introduced good schemes apart from these five guarantees," Kumaraswamy told reporters at Chamarajanagar.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the government made false promises on guarantees.

"When over 2.5 lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state, why Yuva Nidhi scheme benefits are not reaching youths today. The fact is that no one has got the benefit of it. Why are you lying. Government should not lie," the BJP leader told reporters in Bengaluru.

Former minister and BJP MLC C T Ravi said it is not the guarantees but the government itself is a burden on Karnataka.

"You are number one in corruption. This government is a burden on people of the state. People are trying to get rid of this burden. But it is their Karma. They have to tolerate this government for two more years," Ravi said. PTI GMS GMS KH SA