Shivakumar says he will speak in 2026 on Karnataka leadership row

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he will speak in 2026, on his possibility of becoming the CM and indicated hope that the Congress party will win the next Assembly polls.

He asserted that the Congress government in the state will continue for another 7.5 years.

While speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar responded to a question on his New Year's resolution, saying, "The resolution is to keep you all happy. Keeping the people of the state happy. Giving a prosperous administration to the state, with fresh thinking. There was good rain and harvest this year, and we want the same in the New Year".

"We wish all the rivers and tanks to have copious water, and farmers to be happy in the New Year," he added.

When asked if the state's administration would be under his leadership in 2026, he said, "The Congress administration will continue, it will be in power for the next seven-and-a-half years (2.5 years of the current government and new government after 2028 Assembly polls)".

To another question, can D K Shivakumar's leadership be expected in the New Year? He replied, "I will speak in 2026." Asked about Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain's statement that "200 per cent chance" of Shivakumar becoming the CM on January 6 or 9, the Deputy CM said, "Don't take Iqbal Hussain into account".

When pointed out, Hussain is an MLA from his party, and Shivakumar was the one who made him the legislator from Ramanagara, Shivakumar jokingly said, "He might be saying such things, fearing that people in his constituency would beat him." Shivakumar also accused Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar of trying to mislead people by wrongly quoting him.

"I had said that we don't want the Kerala government to interfere in Karnataka's administration, and not Keralaites. But I was told that Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tried to mislead the people. No one can mislead the people. I will be going to Kerala for a campaign (for the Assembly polls)," he said.

"People there like me a lot. We know our (Congress) government is coming there. People love us, people love Karnataka. We love Kerala," he said.

He also said that the BJP should not create confusion. PTI KSU ADB