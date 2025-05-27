Shivakumar slams 'silence' of Karnataka MPs, union ministers on Andhra CM’s HAL relocation pitch

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday "questioned the silence" of union ministers and MPs from Karnataka over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s reported pitch to shift HAL’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production from Karnataka to his state.

He asserted that the Karnataka government would not let go of any Navaratna companies or related units that have been based in the state.

“HAL was not given to the state by the BJP government. It is because of the technical talent and scientific community here that Bengaluru became the base for the aviation and defence sector since Jawaharlal Nehru’s time,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “Whatever Chandrababu Naidu requests from the Centre for his state politically, we don’t want to interfere. Let him secure anything new for Andhra Pradesh—we will not obstruct it.” “But whatever we consider an asset to our state, and what has existed here from the beginning, our government will not let go of it at any cost. It is a matter of self-respect. We will ensure it stays with us. Why are our MPs silent? Even Union Ministers from Karnataka haven’t spoken. They must respond by this evening.” Reiterating that Karnataka will not part with any Navaratna companies or related units based in the state, Shivakumar said, “We will ensure they remain here and we will protect them.” Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to reports, Naidu proposed this in a recent meeting with the Defence Minister. He is said to have offered 10,000 acres for HAL’s AMCA facility at the Lepakshi-Madakasira hub, about an hour from Bengaluru airport.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, citing media reports on Monday, termed Naidu's push for relocating HAL's AMCA and LCA production from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh as "inappropriate and worrying."