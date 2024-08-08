Shivakumar to visit Kanakapura on second, fourth Saturdays to hold grievance redressal meetings

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday he will visit Kanakapura on second and fourth Saturdays of every month to redress problems facing the people of Bengaluru South district.

He said he will receive pleas from people on those two days.

“It is inconvenient for the people of Bengaluru South district to visit me in Bengaluru. Hence, I have decided to go to their doorstep and listen to their problems,” Shivakumar said in a statement.

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district on July 26. The district comprises Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli Taluks. PTI GMS RS RS