Shivakumar urges Congress women's wing to prep for 2028 assembly polls

Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Congress women's wing to prepare candidates for the 2028 Assembly elections.

With the Women's Reservation Bill set to come into effect, Shivakumar also expressed his dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Congress women's wing.

Speaking at the Women's Day event organised at the KPCC Bharat Jodo Bhawan, he said, "Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to say that if the general public needs to be made aware, we must first educate women. If a woman is empowered, a family is empowered, and if a family is empowered, so is society. The guarantee schemes are empowering women in the state." Shivakumar emphasised that the party's future could be strengthened only with the active participation of youth and women.

He also highlighted that the Congress government ensured its manifesto placed women at the heart of development.

"Women are revered in our society. We call our language 'mother tongue,' the deities of our land are Goddesses, and we refer to this planet as Mother Earth. Women have been prioritised in our society at every stage," he added.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the women's wing.

"I am not happy with the women's wing; it has not performed up to the mark. You now have opportunities to achieve something big," he said.

Shivakumar further noted that the women's wing should introspect and evaluate its contributions.