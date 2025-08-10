Shivakumar urges PM Modi to provide Rs 1.5 lakh cr in financial aid for infra projects in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for key infrastructure projects to address the pressing issues of rapid urbanisation, specifically in the areas of mobility, water supply, waste management, drainage, and housing.

Shivakumar handed over the letter to PM Modi during an event organised to lay the foundation stone of Phase-3 of Bengaluru Metro.

“As Karnataka is the second-highest tax-paying state in the country, contributing about Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually to the national exchequer, I request the Government of India to extend funding support to Bengaluru on par with Delhi, enabling the city to emerge as a truly global metropolis,” he said.

According to Shivakumar, the construction of urban tunnels, the Bengaluru Business Corridor, integrated solid waste management plants, elevated roads along metro lines, flyovers, additional drinking water projects, new roads over storm water drains, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will require an estimated investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

He pointed out in his letter that Bengaluru, which hosts India’s largest IT/ITES base, global investments, research institutions, and skilled talent, drives the country’s economy and innovation.

A copy of the letter, addressed to the PM, which also included a detailed note on the projects that require funding was also sent to media houses on Sunday.