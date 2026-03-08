Shivakumar's Delhi visit triggers fresh speculation about leadership change after Budget Session

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi on Sunday has once again triggered speculations, linking it to a possible leadership change in the state, after the Budget Session of the Legislature.

According to official and party sources, Shivakumar left for the national capital with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi on Sunday evening. Earlier that day, both leaders had shared a stage to launch various development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore at Chittapur in the district.

According to Shivakumar's tour programme shared with the media, he is in New Delhi to attend a private programme and will stay there tonight. He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Amid the ongoing tussle between him and Shivakumar over the CM post, Siddaramaiah asserted on Saturday that he can continue and present two more budgets if the Congress high command gives him the opportunity.

Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his record 17th Budget as the state's finance minister.

A few legislators loyal to Shivakumar have reportedly expressed their intention to travel to Delhi to urge the party high command to make their leader the CM, after the Budget session of the legislature. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 27.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar is scheduled to host a dinner for all ministers, Congress MLAs and MLCs on March 10 to mark his completion of six years as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.