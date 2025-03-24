Shivakumar's remarks on Muslim reservation spark political row, Parliament proceedings stalled

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on the issue of reservation for Muslims rocked Parliament on Monday, with the BJP mounting a fierce attack on the Congress alleging that it wanted to change the Constitution to give religion based quota to appease the minority community.

The Congress and its leader Shivakumar refuted the remarks attributed to him and accused the BJP of raising a "fake issue" and indulging in disinformation to stall Parliament.

The BJP tried to corner the Congress in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Shivakumar's statement, made during an interaction with a TV channel, where he purportedly suggested that a "good day" may come when the Constitution may be changed to accommodate quota for Muslims.

Countering the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that no one can change the Constitution provided by B R Ambedkar, as the two parties sparred over the controversy leading to disruption of proceedings in both the Houses.

While the pre-lunch period in Lok Sabha was washed out after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue, the entire day's proceedings were disrupted in Rajya Sabha where BJP chief J P Nadda led the offensive, while also targeting the Congress for giving 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka.

Outside Parliament, the BJP said the remarks on the Muslim quota have brought to light the Congress' "hidden agenda" of changing the Constitution to provide reservation to the minority community for their votes.

Shivakumar’s remarks and the Karnataka government’s “illegal and unconstitutional” move to provide 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts in the state are the Congress’ efforts to take away the rights of the members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the Other Backward Classes (OBC), senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“The BJP vehemently condemns it,” Prasad said in a press conference at the party headquarters.

The Congress hit back saying the BJP was spreading "disinformation" about reservation to Muslims in Karnataka.

Shivakumar claimed that he had been misquoted and asserted that he "never said that we will change the Constitution".

The Congress also gave notices for breach of privilege against Nadda and Rijiju for "misleading" Parliament.

"I am a sensible senior politician...I have been in the Assembly for the past 36 years. I have basic common sense. I have never said that (regarding changing the Constitution)," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

"I casually said that there will be so many changes after various judgments. Whatever reservation has been given is as per the quota for the backward classes. I have never said that we will change the Constitution and all that," he said.

In a post on X, Shivakumar denied the remarks and accused the BJP leaders and ministers, both in Karnataka and at the Centre, of resorting to "brazen and blatant" lies to malign the Congress and him "by falsely attributing statements" to him.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Nadda alleged that Congress was disregarding the Constitution by giving religion-based reservation which was not allowed as per the Constitution.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress party which claims to be the protector of the Constitution has tried to shred it in pieces by talking about such reservation based on religion," he said adding that Ambedkar's Constitution clearly stated that reservation will not be given on the basis of religion.

He said the Karnataka government has passed a bill granting 4 per cent reservation in public contracts to minorities and demanded a statement from Kharge.

"This is a very serious matter. These people, who claim to be protectors of the Constitution, have shredded it to pieces and violated the same.

"I want such laws and rules to be withdrawn and discussion should take place and the Leader of Opposition and Congress president should answer," Nadda demanded.

In a post on X, he said the Congress party’s "attempt to introduce religion-based reservations goes against the very principles laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution".

"This blatant attempt to divide the nation for political gain poses a threat to India’s unity," the BJP chief said.

Earlier, Rijiju said he wanted to raise a sensitive matter, where a senior Congress leader who holds a constitutional post has said the party will change the Constitution to provide reservation in contract work to the Muslim community.

"This is an assault on the Constitution of India, provided by Dr B R Ambedkar," he said Rijiju said, "This is Muslim League's policy and it was rejected by Sardar Patel...We want you should seek the resignation of the deputy chief minister of Karnataka." Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge accused both Nadda and Rijiju of "misleading and lying" the House over the issue, claiming that it is the BJP that frames laws on the basis of religion.

"We are the people protecting the Constitution. We are the ones who did Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (and) these are the ones who believe in Bharat Todo (break India)," he said referring to BJP.

Congress general secretary and chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh also gave notices for breach of privilege against Nadda and Rijiju for "misleading" the house.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi should tell the country that they will not change the Constitution as any religion-based reservation is not permissible under it.

"It is the Congress' hidden agenda that it will change the Constitution for votes," he alleged, terming Shivakumar’s remarks as “the beginning”.

Prasad asked how far the party will go to pursue its "Muslim vote bank politics".

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned reservation for a particular community in contracts, saying it is contrary to constitutional provisions.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns here and without naming Karnataka, Dhankhar said "one state" has indicated that it will make reservation for "contracts that are in the domain of business to a particular community, a religious denomination".

"Now look at the constitutional provisions. Does our Constitution allow any reservation on religious considerations? Find out what B R Ambedkar had said, and you will be enlightened that there can be no reservation on religious considerations," the vice president, also chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said. PTI ASK PK RKL NAB ANZ SKC RT