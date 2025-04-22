National

Pahalgam terror attack: Shivamogga businessman killed

Undated photo of Manjunath Rao, a resident of Karnataka's Shivamogga, who died in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, his family said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao's demise.

Siddaramaiah held a meeting with officials over the incident. A team of officials from Karnataka has left for Kashmir, an official statement said.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

