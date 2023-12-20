Advertisment
Shivering cold conditions continue in parts of Rajasthan

NewsDrum Desk
20 Dec 2023
Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Shivering cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1.3 degree Celsius followed by Sikar district headquarter which recorded a night temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded 3.5 degrees and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) recorded 4.6 degrees, Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees while the night temperature was 5 degrees in Alwar, 5.7 in Karauli, 6.9 in Bhilwara, 7.3 in Jaisalmer and 8 degrees in Chittorgarh.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 8 degrees, according to a Met department report.

The weather conditions is likely to remain the same during the next two-three days. A western disturbance is likely to be active on Saturday. PTI SDA MNK -- MNK MNK

