Shivling recovered from abandoned temple in Aligarh; right wing groups demand restoration

Aligarh (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A Shivling was recovered from the debris of an abandoned roadside temple in the Muslim-dominated locality of Sarai Rehman in Bannadevi area here on Wednesday, prompting intervention by the local police and the administration.

Advertisment

The recovery led to demands for the temple's restoration from local right-wing organisations, including Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena.

Bajrang Dal member Mayank Kumar, who rushed to the site upon hearing the news, said that the temple had been abandoned for nearly five decades and was being misused as a dumping ground.

"During cleaning operations, a Shivling was found buried in the debris of broken bricks adjoining the temple," he said.

Advertisment

The incident led to a significant congregation of locals and activists, prompting police to rush to the spot to maintain peace in the area.

According to Karni Sena functionary Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a delegation met with the Additional District Magistrate (City) and Superintendent of Police (City) to submit a memorandum.

The memorandum demanded a full inquiry into how the temple was abandoned and alleged illegal use of its premises. It further sought penalties for those found responsible and called for the temple's restoration.

Advertisment

"This is a matter of heritage and faith. Those who allowed the misuse of this temple need to be held accountable," Singh told reporters.

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said that investigations were underway.

"The incident is being thoroughly looked into, and action will be taken if it is found that the premises were being misused by unauthorized individuals," Pathak said.

Advertisment

Precautionary measures have been implemented by local authorities to ensure the situation does not escalate, and further developments are awaited pending the completion of the investigation, police said.

Uttar Pradesh of late has witnessed several litigations filed in various courts related to temple-mosque disputes including on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Budaun's Jama Masjid Shamsi, Atala Masjid in Jaunpur, where petitioners have claimed that these were built after destroying ancient temples and sought permission to offer Hindu prayers there.

Violence during protests against a court-ordered survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal claimed four lives on November 24 and left several others, including security personnel, injured. PTI COR KIS ZMN