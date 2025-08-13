Shivpal, Akhilesh target BJP's 'Vision 2047', accuse UP govt of ignoring present-day issues

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its "Vision 2047" document, accusing it of selling dreams for the future while failing to address the problems of today.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav shared an image carrying the words "REASON DOCUMENT", with a message in Hindi that the state BJP government should not release a "vision document" but rather a "reason document" explaining why it had failed to fulfil even a single promise made earlier.

Shivpal Yadav called the Vision 2047 a "fictional" exercise and accused the government of being a "trader of tomorrow's dreams" without solutions for current problems.

The state assembly is holding a special overnight sitting to discuss the document during the ongoing Monsoon session.

He alleged that while the BJP had promised to double farmers' income by 2022, farmers in 2025 were being forced to sell their produce at half the price, yet the party was showing them dreams of prosperity in 2047. He termed this "not a Kisan Credit Card, but a Kisan Credit Bluff." The Jaswantnagar MLA mocked the BJP's promise of employment in 2047, saying that according to the ruling party's timeline, today's unemployed would be joining jobs as elderly people 22 years from now.

On health infrastructure, he pointed out that in 2025 there were no stretchers in government facilities and patients were being given saline drips hung from trees, questioning the promise of digital hospitals by 2047.

On crime, Yadav said the BJP claimed it would end criminal activities by 2047, but in 2025 criminals were receiving "guard-of-honour" treatment.

"The BJP's Amrit Kaal is actually Apradh Kaal (era of crime)," he charged.

He further slammed the promise of smart classrooms by 2047, saying that in 2025 children were still studying on broken benches, calling it not a smart classroom but a "start-stop-start classroom." Shivpal accused the BJP of redefining development as putting its own nameplate on works done by the Samajwadi Party and clicking photographs. He also targeted the claim of eliminating poverty by 2047, calling it a "long-term plan to keep the poor hungry." Calling the Vision 2047 a political instalment scheme where a new dream was sold before every election and old promises forgotten each year, Shivpal Yadav said, "Don't sell dreams of 2047, give an account of the reality of 2025. The people now say - we want justice today, not slogans for the future." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday said the four-day Monsoon session will include a 24-hour discussion on "Vision 2047 - Viksit UP", an action plan for the next 25 years prepared with expert inputs, aiming for a developed, self-reliant state by 2047 alongside India's national goals. PTI KIS DV DV