Shivpal, Akhilesh target UP govt's 'Vision 2047', accuse it of ignoring present-day issues

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its 'Vision 2047' document, accusing it of selling dreams for the future while failing to address the problems of today.

In a statement, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP should release a "reason document" explaining why it has failed to fulfil even a single promise in nine years, alleging that its government presided over corruption, loot, dishonesty and broke all records in inflation, unemployment and graft.

The former chief minister said the BJP has no real vision for the state and has failed in law and order, flood control, education, health and development. While dozens of districts have been hit by floods, health services are in disarray, with a shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and equipment, he charged.

He alleged that the government has not built a single district hospital, ruined ambulance services, closed schools and was conspiring to keep the poor away from education while selling public institutions into private hands.

On farmers, the Kannauj Lok Sabha MP said the BJP has failed to provide fertilisers, seeds, water and functioning mandi systems, despite repeated promises to double their income.

Akhilesh Yadav described the BJP's "real vision" as "misleading the public, spreading hatred and indulging in corruption", contrasting it with the SP government's record from 2012 to 2017, which he said included expressways, metro services, laptops for students, modern police reforms, new power plants, sports infrastructure and welfare schemes.

Earlier, in a post on X, Akhilesh shared an image reading "REASON DOCUMENT", with a message in Hindi that the state BJP government should not release a "vision document" but rather a "reason document" explaining its failures.

Shivpal Yadav called 'Vision 2047' a "fictional" exercise and accused the government of being a "trader of tomorrow's dreams" without solutions for current problems.

The BJP promised to double farmers' income by 2022, but farmers in 2025 are being forced to sell their produce at half the price and yet the party is showing them dreams of prosperity in 2047 -- a "Kisan Credit Bluff", he said.

The Jaswantnagar MLA mocked the BJP's promise of employment in 2047, saying that according to the ruling party's timeline, today's unemployed would be joining jobs as elderly people 22 years from now.

On health infrastructure, he pointed out that in 2025, there are no stretchers in government facilities and patients' are being given saline drips hung from trees, questioning the promise of digital hospitals by 2047.

On crime, Shivpal Yadav said the BJP claimed it will end criminal activities by 2047, but criminals are receiving "guard of honour" treatment in 2025.

"The BJP's Amrit Kaal is actually Apradh Kaal (era of crime)," he charged.

He further slammed the promise of smart classrooms by 2047, saying that children are studying on broken benches in 2025, calling it not a smart classroom but a "start-stop-start classroom".

Shivpal accused the BJP of redefining development as putting its own nameplate on works done by the SP and clicking photographs. He also targeted the BJP over its claim of eliminating poverty by 2047, calling it a "long-term plan to keep the poor hungry".

Calling 'Vision 2047' a political instalment scheme where a new dream is sold before every election and old promises are forgotten each year, Shivpal Yadav said, "Don't sell dreams of 2047, give an account of the reality of 2025. The people now say -- we want justice today, not slogans for the future." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the four-day Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will include a 24-hour discussion on 'Vision 2047 - Viksit UP', an action plan for the next 25 years prepared with expert inputs and aiming for a developed, self-reliant state by 2047 alongside India's national goals.