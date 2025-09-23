Shivpal dismisses talk of Azam Khan joining BSP as 'rumours'

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday dismissed as "rumours" the speculation that party founder member Azam Khan might join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The remarks came shortly after Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, was released on bail from the Sitapur jail here after nearly two years of incarceration.

"There is no question of Azam Khan sahab joining any other party. He has been and will always remain with the Samajwadi Party," said Yadav while talking to PTI from Jhansi.

"The SP and its leadership have always stood by Khan Sahab and will continue to do so. As for him joining any party, these are mere rumours," Yadav said, adding Khan was embroiled in fake cases.

"We all know who was behind it, don't we?" he said, adding that he will meet Khan soon.

"The court has given him bail. We thank the courts. Hundreds of fake cases were lodged against him," he added.