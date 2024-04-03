Shivpal Yadav maintains suspense day after SP workers demand son's candidature in Budaun

Etawah (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A day after Samajwadi Party workers proposed that Aditya Yadav be made the candidate for the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, his father and the party's current nominee for the seat Shivpal Yadav maintained suspense over the matter.

Advertisment

Asked to elaborate on whether or not he will contest from Budaun, Shivpal Yadav told reporters, "Wherever I held meetings in Buduan, people demanded a young candidate. It's the demand of people." "Anyone can make a demand. A list (of candidates) is released by the (party's) national leadership. This is done with high-level strategy and it cannot be revealed to you," the uncle of Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

Urged to clear the air over the matter, Shivpal Yadav was cryptic. "Whose name is there on the list (of candidates released by the party)," he asked reporters.

"'Hum ladge bhi ladayeige bhi' (will fight and get others to fight)," he later said.

A Samajwadi Party workers' conference held in Sambhal on Tuesday has proposed that Aditya Yadav be made the candidate for the Budaun Lok Sabha seat. The proposal will now be sent to the national leadership of the party, Shivpal Yadav had said.

About the BJP's claim of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Shivpal Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party is defeating the BJP in the state and we will win so many seats that BJP will not be able to come back to power again." Commenting on the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) severing ties with the SP and tying up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to float the PDM Nyay Morcha, the Samajwadi party leader said, "People have a feeling that it (the alliance) will help the BJP." On the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he accused the BJP of harassing opposition leaders by lodging false cases against them and sending them to jail. PTI ABN ABN BHJ NSD