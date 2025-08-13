Shivpal Yadav slams BJP's 'Vision 2047'

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday slammed the BJP government for presenting a "fictional Vision 2047" in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, accusing it of ignoring present-day problems while selling dreams of the future.

His remarks came ahead of the state assembly discussing the Vision 2047 document in a special overnight sitting during the ongoing Monsoon session.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav claimed the government had no solution for the problems of today but was roaming around as a "trader of tomorrow's dreams." He alleged that while the BJP had promised to double farmers' income by 2022, farmers in 2025 were being forced to sell their produce at half the price, yet the party was showing them dreams of prosperity in 2047.

He termed this "not a Kisan Credit Card, but a Kisan Credit Bluff." The SP leader mocked the BJP's promise of employment in 2047, saying that according to the ruling party's timeline, today's unemployed would be joining jobs as elderly people 22 years from now. He also took a swipe at the vision of digital hospitals by 2047, saying that in 2025 there were no stretchers in government facilities and patients were being given saline drips hung from trees.

On crime, Yadav said the BJP claimed it would end criminal activities by 2047, but in 2025 criminals were receiving guard-of-honour treatment. "The BJP's Amrit Kaal is actually Apradh Kaal (era of crime)," he said.

He further slammed the promise of smart classrooms by 2047, pointing out that children in 2025 were still studying on broken benches. "This is not a smart classroom but a start-stop-start classroom," he remarked.

The Jaswantnagar MLA accused the BJP of defining development as putting its own nameplate on works done by the Samajwadi Party and clicking photographs. He also targeted the claim of eliminating poverty by 2047, saying it amounted to a "long-term plan to keep the poor hungry." Calling the Vision 2047 a political instalment scheme where a new dream was sold before every election and old promises were forgotten each year, Yadav said, "Don't sell dreams of 2047, give an account of the reality of 2025. The people now say - "we want justice today, not slogans for the future." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had on Monday said the four-day Monsoon session will include a 24-hour discussion on "Vision 2047 -Viksit UP", an action plan for the next 25 years, prepared with expert inputs, aiming for a developed, self-reliant state by 2047 alongside India's national goals.PTI KIS DV DV