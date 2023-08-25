Shivpal Yadav targets Om Prakash Rajbhar ahead of Ghosi assembly bypoll

Mau (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday hit out at Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, saying such people indulge in "dalali" (brokerage) after winning elections with the help of bigger parties.

“I will say to people of respected Rajbhar community that those who get elected with the help of bigger parties later indulge in 'dalali'," said Yadav when asked to comment on Rajbhar, who had contested the last assembly elections as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance and later joined the BJP-led NDA.

Commenting on Rajbhar's recent statement that Akhilesh Yadav would never become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in future, Yadav referred to SBSP chief's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was in the opposition camp.

"No one gives importance to what he says. People have come to know the reality of such people," he said.

Rajbhar had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and his party has six members in the 403-member assembly.

The SBSP became a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month. Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, was elected the MLA from Mau seat as the SBSP candidate.

The Samajwadi Party leader, who was here in connection with the forthcoming bypoll to Ghosi Assembly seat, also lashed out at BJP nominee Dara Singh Chauhan and said people will teach him a lesson by defeating him.

Chauhan was elected from Ghosi seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, but he resigned from the Assembly membership last month and joined the BJP. He is now seeking re-election from the same seat as the BJP candidate.

"This is his old habit. He was elected from the BSP in 1996 then switched to the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. He was elected by people for five years, but he betrayed them. He was elected for five years for carrying out the development of the constituency, but what has he done, betrayed both people and the party," he said taking a dig at Chauhan.

When asked about Mukhtar Ansari's nephew and Samajwadi Party MLA Suheb Ansari alias Mannu Ansari campaigning for Chauhan in the by-election, Yadav said, "Mukhtar Ansari never contested as member of the Samajwadi Party, Mannu Ansari and his father (former MLA Sigbatullah Ansari) have been part of the Samajwadi Party and are still with the party." Voting for the by-election on Ghosi seat will be held on September 5 while the counting of votes is on September 8. PTI COR SAB SNS SKY