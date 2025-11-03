Shivraj Chouhan congratulates Indian women cricket team for winning maiden World Cup

Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic victory in the World Cup final against South Africa.

"Our daughters are champions! They have not only won the match, but also won the hearts of the entire nation,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

This victory shows that the aspirations of India's daughters soar higher than the sky, he said.

"The daughters have given the entire country a moment of joy and pride. A proud moment for the country," Chouhan posted.