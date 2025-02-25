Shivraj Chouhan inaugurates SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat, in which self-help groups from 30 states/Union Territories are displaying their products.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said SARAS has made huge contributions to making women in self-help groups (SHGs) 'lakhpatis'.

"They are earning their income through their skills. I urge all brothers and sisters to promote rural products," an official statement quoted Chouhan as saying.

The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2025 is being organised from February 21 to March 10, with the main objective of showcasing arts and crafts of rural India, the rural development ministry said in a statement.

The fair is being organised by the Ministry of Rural Development in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on the theme of 'Tradition, Art and Culture' and 'Developing the Export Potential of Lakhpati SHG Didis'.

The fair has over 200 stalls with products from SHGs from 30 states/Union Territories, ranging from handloom, handicrafts to natural food products.

Apart from these, 25 live food stalls from 20 states are also there at the fair ground.

Around 450 SHG members from across the country are participating in the SARAS Aajeevika Mela.

The products on display at the fair include kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, mekhela chadar from Assam, cotton and silk from Bihar, kosa saree from Chhattisgarh, Bharat gunthan and patchwork from Gujarat, tussar silk and cotton from Jharkhand, chanderi and bagh print from Madhya Pradesh, eri products from Meghalaya, tussar and bandha from Odisha, kanchipuram from Tamil Nadu, pochampalli from Telangana, pashmina from Uttarakhand, and kantha, batik print, tant and baluchari from West Bengal, among others.

Handicrafts, jewellery and home decor products from different states are also being displayed at the fair.

Apart from these, natural food products such as ginger, tea, pulses, coffee, papad, apple jam and pickles are also available at the food stalls, the ministry said.

Union ministers of state for rural development, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan, were also present on the occasion.