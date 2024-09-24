Shivraj Chouhan reaches out to farmers, vows to address concerns

New Delhi, Sept 24 (PTI) In a move to strengthen ties with the agricultural community, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday initiated a series of dialogues with farmers and farmers' organisations in Delhi.

The minister emphasised that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy and serving farmers is akin to worshipping God.

Chouhan stated that he has decided to hold these meetings every Tuesday, as sitting in the office may not always provide a comprehensive understanding of the problems faced by farmers.

"It is our duty to directly communicate with those who have problems, discuss them and, if any issue comes up, solve them," he said in a statement.

The minister highlighted the government's efforts to support the agriculture sector, stating that seven major schemes have been approved in the first 100 days of the third term of the Narendra Modi government, with a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore. These include the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) with an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore.

Chouhan said during the dialogue, farmers have raised concerns related to crop prices, crop insurance schemes and the problem of stray animals. He assured that the government will work on these suggestions and try its best to address the farmers' issues.

The minister also appreciated the recent decisions taken by the government, such as the increase in import duty on palm oil, removal of minimum export price on Basmati rice, reduction in export duty on onions and the government's decision to buy all tur, urad and masoor crops. These decisions, he said, have been well received by the farmers.

Regarding the issue of stubble management, Chouhan said extensive research has been done and machines have been developed to ensure that farmers do not have to resort to burning stubble.

He emphasised the need to create awareness and convince farmers to make better use of the stubble, turning it into a valuable resource instead of waste.

The dialogue, Chouhan said, has won the hearts of the farmers. This process will continue as the government seeks to strengthen its partnership with the agricultural community, he added.