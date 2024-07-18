Shivraj Chouhan releases books on President Murmu's speeches, Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday released books compiling the speeches of President Droupadi Murmu and exploring the rich heritage of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Chouhan released the four books -- Wings to Our Hopes-Volume 1 (English and Hindi), Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present; and Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki -- in the presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

The books have been published by the Publications Division under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chouhan said the compilation of speeches of the President was a treasure trove for democracy and the entire society.

"The speeches are an effective expression of President Murmu's compassion towards all countrymen, including women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other deprived classes, farmers, armed forces and youth," he said.

Chouhan said that reading the compilation of the President's speeches will broaden the reader's perspective on the country's socio-economic challenges, direction of achievements and initiatives showing self-reliance.

Chouhan, Murugan and I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju later called on the President and presented copies of the books to her.

The book, 'Wings to Our Hopes', contains the President's 75 speeches delivered on various occasions in the first year of her presidency.

The book 'Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present' is an in-depth exploration of the official residence of the President of India, tracing its history, legacy, and architectural splendour.

"Every nook and corner of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is brought to life through vivid descriptions and stunning photographs. The book takes readers on a guided tour of the various rooms and halls within the Bhavan, each with its own unique purpose and history," an official statement said.

The book 'Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki', written for children, presents nearly a hundred years of history of Rashtrapati Bhavan in simple words. It is divided into three chapters – 'Our President', 'Main Attractions of Rashtrapati Bhavan' and 'Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex'. PTI SKU NB