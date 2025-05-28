Shivraj, Majhi thank PM Modi for MSP hike for kharif crops

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season.

Chouhan, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha, said that the NDA government has been continuously increasing the MSP of crops to assist the farmers.

"PM Modi had in 2019 decided that the minimum support price will be fixed by giving at least 50 per cent profit on the cost of production. Therefore, taking the cost of production into account, the Centre is giving 50 per cent profit. The new MSP will benefit the farmers," he said.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for approving the hike in MSP for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. This step will greatly benefit our farmers and strengthen agricultural growth across the nation. #ViksitBharat." The hike in MSP for paddy by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 for common grade paddy, is particularly significant for Odisha's farmers, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, adding that other kharif crops, including ragi, bajra, pulses, and oilseeds, also saw substantial increases.

The government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent increase in the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to 9 per cent rise for pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for the new kharif season was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the prime minister.