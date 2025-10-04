Shivraj predicts 'record-breaking win' for NDA in Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday exuded confidence that "unprecedented and spectacular" development initiatives of the Narendra Modi government for Bihar would help the NDA win a "record-breaking majority" in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior BJP leader said Bihar is witnessing 'vikas ki Ganga' (spree of development initiatives), with the PM's unveiling of youth initiatives worth Rs 62,000 crore, with a special emphasis on the eastern state, among those.

"Upon arrival in Bihar, I notice a heavy downpour. On this day, Bihar has also been showered with gifts. Largesse (saugaat) from the prime minister were spectacular (adbhut) and unprecedented (abhutpurv)," Chouhan said.

He was speaking shortly after the function held at New Delhi which was attended virtually by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Samrat Choudhary, among others.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister and Nitish ji, Bihar has witnessed 'vikas ki Ganga' (spree of development initiatives) which has set out as an example before the world," Chouhan said.

The Union minister, who holds the crucial Agriculture and Farmers Welfare portfolio, pointed out, "I am in Patna for attending 'Makhana Mahotsav' (a festival of Indian foxnuts). The PM has, by setting up a Makhana Board, given a boost to this famous product from Bihar. Events like these bring along opportunities for investment and job creation." The minister added, "We are developing seeds that would enable makhana cultivation even in shallower water bodies. This would make things much easier for farmers. We are also helping them with packaging and branding. And it must be added that makhana is not the only item for which the state is receiving central help." Chouhan, who is also a several term former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, for baulking at declaring RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate, saying, "One leader is here, the other is sitting abroad, unwilling to acknowledge the former." Indirectly referring to RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, Chouhan said, "The one who donated kidney (to her father) is now being undermined in the quest for power." The Union minister also voiced disapproval of Gandhi speaking about "attack" on democracy in India, during his US visit, and said, "Speaking ill of one's own country on foreign soil is a sin (paap) which the people of India shall never forgive." Chouhan was also asked about the PM's praise of US President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace in Gaza.

The Union minister quipped, "All efforts to restore peace must be welcome." PTI NAC ACD