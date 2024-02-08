Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gen Naravane among participants at WordsCount' festival

Ajmer, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief of the Army Staff General M Naravane will take part in the Adobe 'WordsCount: The Festival of Words' here at the Mayo College on Friday.

Advertisment

The two-day festival will be opened by Chouhan with a session titled "Being Mama -- A Journey into the Heart", the organisers said.

This year's edition will be dedicated to "fostering civil and engaging conversations, bringing together thought leaders, writers, and activists across diverse fields".

"In a polarised world, the festival highlights the essential nature of civil and engaging discourse. We are thrilled to welcome esteemed speakers who contribute significantly to public discourse, and we look forward to celebrating the profound impact of words with all our attendees," Advaita Kala, founder and curator of WordCount, said in a statement.

With sessions on topics such as creativity in the age of artificial intelligence, the changing face of media and the role of opposition in a democracy, the festival will host discussions by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Congress leader Pawan Khera, Lt Gen SH Kulkarni, among others.

The festival will come to a close with a session,"A Conversation with Valour" by General Naravane on Saturday. PTI MAH MG MAH MAH