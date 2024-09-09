Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations for PM's Jamshedpur visit

Jamshedpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand on September 15.

The Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister inspected Tatanagar railway station along with government officials and senior BJP leaders.

He also inspected Gopal Maidan, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Later, Chouhan, who is also the BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, addressed party workers at the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium in view of the forthcoming assembly polls due later this year. PTI BS ACD