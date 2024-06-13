Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews rural development ministry schemes

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said he will soon hold meetings with rural development ministers of states to give impetus to the Lakhpati Didi initiative that aims at enabling women to earn Rs 1 lakh a year.

In a statement, the Union rural development ministry said Chouhan has been holding meetings with senior officials and reviewing various schemes after taking charge on Tuesday.

Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also chaired a review meeting on Thursday to discuss the various activities, initiatives and implementation strategies of the ministry's schemes and programmes.

During the meetings, Chouhan gave directions to take strong steps to strengthen Self Help Groups (SHGs) and stressed on meeting the target for Lakhpati Didis ahead of the programme's three-year deadline.

He will soon hold a meeting of state rural development ministers to give impetus to the initiative and have discussions with chief ministers to sort out any issues.

Chouhan appreciated the efforts under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and called on the need for strengthening branding and marketing efforts for sale of products made by women SHGs.

The ministry said, "He (Chouhan) also observed that these women, once considered 'un-bankable', are the 'Lakhpatis of Tomorrow' and Self-Help Groups are well poised to solve the decadal problem of rural credit -- a true example of women-led development." The rural development ministry said banks disbursed credit worth Rs 2,06,636 crore (Rs 2.06 lakh crore) to more than 56 lakh women SHGs during the 2023-24 financial year -- a five-fold increase in the number of SHGs annually credit linked and a nearly 10-fold jump in annual credit disbursement during the past 10 years.

The Lakhpati Didi programme aims to catalyse economic empowerment and financial independence among women in rural areas. It is implemented through SHGs that enable women to earn an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Chouhan observed that the scheme has been instrumental in changing the face of rural India and needs to be carried forward for facilitating the attainment of Viksit Bharat.

He directed that efforts should be oriented towards facilitating connectivity of 100 per cent rural habitations with all-weather roads.

Chouhan also called for more coordination with states for improving rural road maintenance.

He directed to take further measures for strengthening the involvement of public representatives.

Minister of State in Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Minister Singh emphasised on the importance of leveraging the collective efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that the Centre's initiatives have a transformative and noticeable impact at the grassroots level across rural areas.

He expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, the ministry will successfully achieve the targeted objectives, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat.

Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, who also attended the meeting, suggested that digital technology and app-based realtime monitoring should be made effective for Panchayati Raj Institutions to discharge their responsibilities with transparency and efficiency. PTI AO SZM