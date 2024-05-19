Shivraj Singh Chouhan terms AAP 'Ahankaari Aadmi Party'

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi and called it a "thagbandhan" (alliance of cheats).

Chouhan also accused AAP of becoming "arrogant" and termed it "Ahankaari Aadmi Party".

He made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Northeast Delhi's Burari assembly segment in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for forming an alliance with the Congress saying the former came into existence by protesting against the latter.

He also took a swipe on the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence and accused it of being an anti-women party.

"In Delhi, AAP and the Congress have formed an alliance. They have joined hands with the same party against whom they protested and rose to power. AAP has now become 'Ahankaari Aadmi Party'. They should be ashamed that their own MP was insulted and beaten at the CM's residence. Why didn't he meet her?" Chouhan said.

He also listed a number of schemes introduced by the BJP-led Centre for women empowerment and called the BJP government "respectful towards women".

He also attacked Congress candidate in fray from the Northeast Delhi seat Kanhaiya Kumar calling him "anti-national" and accused him of raising "anti-India" slogans.

"Manoj Tiwari is the true devotee of India's culture. Kanhaiya on the other hand, talked about breaking India into pieces. On May 25, you have to make the BJP win and teach a lesson to the Congress," he said while appealing for votes. PTI SJJ MNK MNK