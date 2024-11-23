Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch campaign against gender based violence

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the third edition of Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki, a national campaign against gender-based violence on November 25, an official statement said.

Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi will also be present at the event in "a collective effort of the government to eliminate gender-based violence", the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The month-long campaign, organised by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across the country until December 23.

This initiative, led by DAY-NRLM’s extensive Self-Help Group (SHG) network, embodies the spirit of Jan Andolan.

The campaign is a collaborative effort and will witness participation of nine ministries and departments, including Ministry of Women and Child Development; Health and Family Welfare; Department of School Education and Literacy; Home Affairs; Panchayati Raj; Social Justice and Empowerment and Information and Broadcasting.

"The Nayi Chetna campaign aims to amplify awareness and drive informed action against gender-based violence through grassroots initiatives. Since its inception, Nayi Chetna has mobilized millions nationwide, fostering a significant movement for gender equality and women’s empowerment," Rural Development Ministry said in the statement.

They said the first edition reached 3.5 crore people, supported by multiple line ministries, while Nayi Chetna 2.0 engaged 5.5 crore participants across 31 States and Union Territories, with over nine lakh awareness activities on gender-based violence conducted nationwide.

"The objectives of the campaign include raising awareness of all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence," the Ministry said.

They added that the campaign’s slogan, “Ek Saath, Ek Awaaz, Hinsa Ke Khilaaf,” embodies the call for collective action through convergence efforts, adopting a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach. PTI AO NB