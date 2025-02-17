Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch pilot project for updating urban land records in MP's Raisen

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) to create and update land records in urban areas in 152 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across 26 states and three Union Territories (UTs) at an event in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has initiated this pilot program.

The NAKSHA program aims to create and update land records in the urban areas to ensure accurate and reliable documentation of land ownership.

The Rural Development Ministry said this initiative will empower citizens, improve ease of living, enhance urban planning and reduce land-related disputes.

"The IT-based system for property record administration will foster transparency, efficiency and support sustainable development," the ministry said.

The Survey of India is the technical partner for NAKSHA programme which is responsible for conducting aerial surveys and providing accurate imagery, through third party vendors, to state and Union Territory governments. An end-to-end web-GIS platform will be developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) and storage facilities will be provided by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI).

The states and Union Territory governments will conduct field surveys and ground truthing using the orthorectified imagery, ultimately leading to the final publication of urban and semi-urban land records.

The NAKSHA pilot program is expected to cost approximately Rs 194 crore, fully funded by the Government of India.

The occasion will be marked by flying of drones, launch of Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) booklet, video and flyer on NAKSHA Programme, the statement added.