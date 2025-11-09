Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Monday visit Odisha, where he is scheduled to participate in a slew of official functions, a statement said.

He will attend the inaugural session of a programme to mark the 'Mandia Dibasa' (Millet Day) at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre in the morning.

He will then visit the Sadar area of Cuttack, where he will interact with farmers, listen to their experiences, learn about the challenges they face, and gather their suggestions regarding agricultural policies, the statement said.

During this engagement, he will assess the on-ground status of various agricultural programmes being implemented by the Centre and review their impact at the grassroots level, it said.

In the afternoon, Chouhan will participate in a meeting at the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack.

He will leave Bhubaneswar for Vijayawada in the evening. PTI BBM BBM SOM