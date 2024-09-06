Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood-hit areas in Telangana, assures Centre's help

Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-hit areas in Telangana and assured that the Centre would extend necessary help to the state so that the farmers can come out of the crop loss.

In a veiled attack on the previous BRS regime, he alleged that the non-utilisation and diversion of Central funds and also non-implementation of schemes like the PM crop insurance scheme, the state was not able to benefit in the present crisis.

Interacting with the flood-hit farmers in Khammam district, the union minister said while the present disaster in the state is big, the previous government was also not short of a "disaster" as it created such a situation that finding a solution is also turning out to be difficult, he said.

However, the Centre along with the state government will find a solution for farmers. Short-term and long term plans should be prepared in the wake of crop damage, he said.

Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are concerned about the damage caused due to rain and flooding in the state, he said they have sent him and that Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar is also accompanying him.

Stating that he does not need to talk politics, he said he, however, regrets saying that the previous government created such a situation that funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have not been spent and diversion took place. Schemes were not implemented for cheap popularity. The UC (utlisation certificates) for Central funds were not submitted.

Central funds won't be available if the money is not spent. The PM crop insurance scheme itself was not implemented in Telangana. Its implementation would have helped the farmers who were affected by heavy crop loss, he said.

The state is not benefiting from the Central scheme and a solution would be found, he said.

The state government is enumerating the damage and a Central team will also visit to take stock of the situation. After that, the union government would extend all necessary help to the state, he said.

Primarily, the state government will have to take up the relief works, but the Centre would fully cooperate so that the farmers can emerge out of the crisis, he said.

Chouhan also said crops (including paddy and chilli) and household items were completely damaged. Besides them, livestock also suffered.

The farmers are also confronted with the problem of sand accumulating in the fields due to the flood. It damaged not just the crop but also the hopes of farmers to lead a life with dignity. There are tears in the eyes of farmers, but they should not be distressed, he said.

During the interaction, a farmer broke down over the crop loss and Chouhan consoled him.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers were present on the occasion.