Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son to get engaged on Oct 17

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced the engagement of his son Kartikey Singh Chouhan.

In a post on X, the Union Agriculture Minister said that his elder son will get engaged with Amanat Bansal, daughter of Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal on October 17.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for four times.

The 65-year-old leader, popularly known as "mama" (maternal uncle), took oath as a minister in the Modi government in June this year, marking a significant milestone in his over three-decade-long political career. PTI MJH TIR TIR