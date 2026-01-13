SHO among 4 cops suspended after animal remains found near Kanpur temple

Kanpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Four police personnel, including an SHO, were suspended after animal remains were found near a temple here, triggering protests by local residents and Hindu organisations, officials said.

The matter came to light on Monday evening when villagers noticed animal bones and skin near the temple in Bilhaur's Gadhanpur area and alerted police, officials said late in the night.

A video of the remains later went viral on social media.

Soon after, activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal reached the spot in large numbers and held a protest, alleging that the remains were deliberately placed near a religious site.

They demanded strict action against those behind the incident and accused the local police of negligence.

As the situation turned tense, police teams from several nearby stations were rushed to the area, the officials said.

Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Dev Singh, Assistant CP (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Dixit, reached the spot to control the situation.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that animal remains had been concealed in a tin enclosure in a field adjacent to the boundary wall of a (Muslim) graveyard.

The field allegedly belongs to a local resident, Shakir. Remains were also found in a nearby shed allegedly owned by him.

Veterinarians were called to conduct post-mortem of the remains, while the shed was sealed on the instructions of senior police officers.

The protesters accused Shakir and another local resident, Rehman, of cow slaughter and demanded their immediate arrest. They also alleged collusion by local police personnel.

Following an on-site inspection and a preliminary inquiry, which pointed to serious lapses in supervision, Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar placed the four police personnel -- Bilhaur Station House Officer Ashok Kumar Saroj, Outpost In-charge Premveer Singh, Beat Officer Aftab Alam and Head Constable Dileep Gangwar -- under suspension.

"Strict action has been taken for negligence. An FIR is being registered on the basis of a complaint, and further legal action will follow as the investigation progresses," the Joint CP told reporters.

Teams have been formed to trace the accused, who are currently absconding, he added.

Amid the tense situation, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Senior officials said the situation is under control and assured that stringent action would be taken against anyone found guilty. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV