SHO among three Rajasthan policemen injured in stone pelting by mob

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Three police personnel including a Station House Officer (SHO) were injured in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday when an unruly mob pelted them with stones demanding that a murder accused be arrested immediately.

Advertisment

Police said a man who got injured in a group clash a day ago died on Thursday, following which his family members and relatives raised the demand for the arrest of the accused.

They reached outside the Bhim police station with the body of Prem Singh and started a protest demanding arrest of the accused.

When police tried to remove them, they turned violent and pelted the policemen with stones leaving SHO Shailendra Singh and two other policemen injured. The police had to open fire in the air to disperse the mob.

Additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and peaceful, the police said. PTI SDA CK