SHO dies at police station in Patna

Patna, Dec 7 (PTI) The SHO of a police station in Patna died on duty, officials said on Sunday.

Sanjeev Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ramkrishna Nagar police station, collapsed after returning to his office following a patrol of the area on Saturday night, they said.

"He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, was an officer of the 2009 batch," an official said.

"The exact cause of the death will be known from the post-mortem report," he said.

His mortal remains were taken to the New Police Lines on Sunday, where a guard of honour was given in the presence of Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma.

Later, the mortal remains were sent to his home in Muzaffarpur. PTI PKD SOM