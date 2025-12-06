SHO dies of suicide in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A station house officer (SHO) allegedly died of suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver here, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Rai (48), posted at Kuthaund police station, and the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Friday at his residence within the police station premises, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Durgesh Kumar said that upon hearing the gunshot, other constables and staff from the police station rushed to his residence and found Rai lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed him to a local health centre and from there he was referred to the medical college in Orai, the SP said.

Rai died around 11:30 pm while undergoing treatment, the SP added.

Kumar said that prima facie, the case appears to be that of a suicide, and the matter will become clear only after the investigation.

Rai, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district, has been serving in the police force since 1998 and was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2023, he said.

His family has been informed about the incident, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.

District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey, along with senior officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Verma, visited the medical college after receiving the news of the incident.