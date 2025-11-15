SHO found dead at Cherpulassery police quarters in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) The Station House Officer (SHO) of Cherpulassery Police Station was found hanging at his official quarters here on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Binu Thomas (52), a native of Thottilpalam in Kozhikode.

According to police, Thomas had been on duty till evening before returning to his quarters.

When he did not return to duty, colleagues went to check on him and found him hanging inside the residence.

Police officials said a suicide note running over 30 pages was recovered from the quarters.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he ended his life due to personal issues, they said.

The body will be shifted to the hospital for postmortem, which will be conducted on Sunday.

A case will be registered in connection with the incident, police said.

Officials added that Thomas had joined the Cherpulassery Police Station about eight months ago. PTI TBA TBA ROH