SHO found dead at his official residence in Bihar's Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura (Bihar), Aug 10 (PTI) The SHO of the Mission Police Station in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district was allegedly found dead at his official residence, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Balmukund Rai.

“Rai was found lying unconscious at his official residence around 11 pm on Friday by his other staff members. Police officials immediately took him to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead. The exact cause of the incident is not known”.

Talking to reporters, Baliram Kumar Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sheikhpura, said, “The exact cause of the incident can only be known after the post-mortem report. His body has been handed over to his family members. Prima facie it appears that he might have died due to cardiac arrest. The matter is being examined”. PTI COR PKD BDC