SHO in Faridabad suspended for negligence in plot dispute

Faridabad, Nov 29 (PTI) The station house officer of the Kheri Pul police station here has been suspended for negligence in handling a plot dispute, officials said on Saturday.

A matter of plot dispute has come to the Kheri Pul police station on November 15, in which the SHO, Kuldeep Dahiya, instead of helping the victim, has filed a case against him, and allegedly sided with the other party, a senior officer said.

The victim reported this matter to Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta, who then assigned the investigation to ACP Central Rajiv Kumar.

The investigation found the SHO guilty.

Following the probe, SHO Dahiya was suspended on Friday, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, the ACP said.

Inspector Devendra has been appointed as the new SHO of Kheri Pul police station, who was previously SHO of the Metro station. Inspector Manish has been appointed as SHO of the Metro station, Kumar added. PTI COR APL