SHO, outpost in-charge removed from UP village where three Dailts were killed over land dispute

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) More than a fortnight after three members of a Dalit family were killed over a suspected land dispute in the Sandipan Ghat area of this Uttar Pradesh district, the SHO and the outpost in-charge were removed on Sunday and transferred to the police lines.

Sandipan Ghat SHO Dilip Kumar Singh and Anurag Singh, the Har Raipur police outpost in-charge, were sent to the police lines by the superintendent of police, a senior official said.

Bhuvnesh Chaube will take over as SHO while Sub-inspector Shailendar Kumar will take charge of the outpost, the official said.

Three members of a Dalit family were murdered on September 14 over a suspected land dispute. Shivsharan (30), his wife Brijkali (25) and his father-in-law Horilal (60) were shot dead when they were sleeping in their house in the Chhabilepur village, the police had said.

The victims belonged to the Pasi community.

Eight people were booked in the case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following the killings, angry villagers set fire to several huts in the village. Pushpendra Gautam, the tehsildar of Chail, suffered head injuries during stone-pelting by the mob. PTI COR ABN SZM