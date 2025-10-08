SHO shunted out for not following dress code in Ajmer

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A Station House Officer was shunted out in Ajmer district after the Inspector General found policemen in civilian clothes during an unannounced visit to the station, according to an order.

Arai Police Station SHO Bhopal Singh was sent to police lines by Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana through an order on Tuesday.

During a visit to the police station on October 2, the IG found that police personnel were not in their uniform and the CCTV cameras were non-functional.

Sub-Inspector Bhopal Singh was also found to have allegedly unreasonably detained two people at the station.

"This reflects the SHO's indiscipline, carelessness towards official duties, and failure in supervision," the order noted.