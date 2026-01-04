SHO, SI suspended for alleged appropriation of seized items during a raid in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Vaishali Police on Sunday suspended two officers, including a station house officer (SHO), following allegations of procedural lapses and appropriation of seized items by them during a raid conducted last month, a top district official said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the district police, a team led by SHO Santosh Kumar carried out a raid on December 30 at the residence of Rampreet Sahni in the Lalganj police station area, in which several items were seized.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said, "They did not conduct videography of the seizure, and it prima facie appears that the allegations against them may be true." The police statement said that stolen articles, including three television sets, two live cartridges, one misfired cartridge, and copper and other metal utensils, were seized from the spot.

It further said that the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-2) informed the SP that gold ornaments and cash were also allegedly seized during the raid, but were not mentioned in the seizure list.

"Though no one has come forward openly till now, there are talks that gold and cash were also seized by the police team, but were not revealed," the SP said.

He said that an impartial investigation under the Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has been ordered in the case.

"Based on our recommendation, DIG has ordered the suspension of the SHO and sub-inspector. Strict action will be taken against culprits if the charge is established," the SP said. PTI SUK RG