SHO suspended after CCTV shows 'assault' on pregnant woman at police station in Kochi

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) A Station House Officer (SHO) who allegedly slapped a pregnant woman while serving at a police station in Kochi last year has been suspended, officials said on Friday.

Prathap Chandran K J, who is currently working as the SHO of Aroor police station in Alappuzha, was suspended from service after CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on June 20, 2024, surfaced on Thursday.

According to police, the suspension order was issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, at the direction of the State Police Chief.

Kochi native Shymol N J was allegedly assaulted by the then Ernakulam North SHO Chandran after her husband, Benjo, was taken into custody in connection with a case.

In the CCTV footage, Chandran is seen pushing Shymol following a ruckus at the police station and later slapping her on the face.

A woman police officer is also seen slapping Shymol.

The couple, on Friday, told reporters they would continue their legal battle until the officer is dismissed from service.

“I pleaded after seeing my husband being assaulted by the police. Other than touching the officer while trying to stop the assault, I did not do anything at the police station. I was there with my two children,” she said.

Shymol said she has received more CCTV footage of the incident.

“We will move the court seeking action against the officer with the evidence available with us,” she said.

Meanwhile, more persons have come forward alleging assault by Chandran.

A Kakkanad native, Rineesh, told reporters that he was beaten with a stick and punched in the face for sitting under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge in April 2023.

“I was resting under the RoB while travelling for work. Without any reason, I was beaten by the officer and taken to the police station,” he said.

Though an inquiry was conducted based on his complaint, no further action was taken, Rineesh alleged.