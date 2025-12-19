SHO suspended after CCTV shows 'assault' on pregnant woman; opposition blames CM

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) A station house officer who allegedly slapped a pregnant woman while posted at a police station in Kochi last year has been suspended, officials said on Friday.

Prathap Chandran K J, currently serving as the SHO of Aroor police station in Alappuzha district, was suspended after CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on June 20, 2024, surfaced on Thursday.

According to police, the suspension order was issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, on the directions of the State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar.

Kochi native Shymol N J was allegedly assaulted by Chandran, who was then the SHO of Ernakulam North police station, after her husband, Benjo, was taken into custody in connection with a case.

CCTV footage shows Chandran pushing Shymol during a commotion at the police station and later slapping her on the face. A woman police officer is also seen slapping her in the footage.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the couple said they would continue their legal fight until the officer is dismissed from service.

"I pleaded with the police after seeing my husband being assaulted. Other than touching the officer while trying to stop the assault, I did nothing wrong. I was at the police station with my two children," Shymol said.

She said she had obtained more CCTV footage related to the incident.

"We will approach the court seeking action against the officer with the evidence available to us," she added.

Later, Shymol filed a petition before the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident.

She also sought Chandran’s dismissal from service. The petition is scheduled to be considered next month.

Meanwhile, more persons have come forward with allegations of assault against Chandran.

A Kakkanad native, Rineesh, told reporters that he was beaten with a stick and punched in the face while sitting under the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge in April 2023.

"I was resting under the RoB while travelling for work when the officer assaulted me without any reason and took me to the police station," he alleged.

Though an inquiry was conducted based on his complaint, no further action was taken, Rineesh claimed.

The Congress has decided to take up the issue politically, with party workers staging a protest march to the Ernakulam North police station, demanding Chandran’s dismissal.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged that the chief minister bears responsibility for what he termed the "deterioration of policing" in the state.

"A situation has arisen where women cannot approach police stations fearlessly to lodge complaints. A pregnant woman was assaulted by a police officer in Ernakulam. The visuals reflect the police’s attitude towards women," he said.

Venugopal claimed that the current situation was the result of the government’s administrative policies.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the incident exposed what he described as repeated instances of police excesses under the present government.

"The complaint regarding the assault on the pregnant woman was received by the CM in 2024, but no action was taken," he alleged, adding that the chief minister should apologise to the public and probe whether attempts were made to shield the officer. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK ROH