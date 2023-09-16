SHO suspended for negligence over murder of Dalit man in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A day after a Dalit man was stabbed to death and his cousin injured here, the SHO of Gadwar police station here has been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand told media persons that SHO Raj Kumar Singh has been suspended in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old Dalit man over personal rivalry on Friday in Chilkahar village of the Gadwar police station area.

According to the SP, SHO Singh was informed of the dispute but he took no step to check it.

"Action has been taken against the SHO after finding him guilty of negligence. Sanjay Shukla has been made the new station in-charge of the concerned police station," the SP added.

On Friday afternoon, a group of people killed Sandeep Ram alias Laddu (34), with a knife and also attacked his cousin Vikas, police said.

Vikas, who was seriously injured in the incident, was first taken to the district hospital and then referred to a hospital in Varanasi, they added.

Angry villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway after the incident and alleged that the police station in-charge took no action despite being informed about the dispute.

Vikas' father Rajendra Kumar had said his son and nephew were called to a spot by the accused where they were surrounded and attacked by the accused.

SP Anand said eight people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three of the accused have been detained, police had said on Friday. PTI COR SAB RPA