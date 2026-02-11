SHO suspended for registering robbery case as theft in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A station house officer was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly registering a robbery case under sections of theft, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Chitbadagaon police station in-charge Inspector Vipin Singh has been placed under suspension.

Vipin Singh was transferred to Chitbadagaon police station on Tuesday from Bairia police station, where he was serving as the SHO, the SP said.

According to police, a robbery took place on the night of February 8 at the residence of Motilal Gond in Bhikhachhapra Nai Basti (Muj ke Dera) village under the Bairia police station area.

However, the case was registered under sections about theft.

After the matter came to light, an initial inquiry was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Kripa Shankar and following the submission of the preliminary report, Vipin Singh was suspended, the officer said.

He said Additional Superintendent of Police (Northern) Dinesh Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report.