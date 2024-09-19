Shobha Karandlaje, Ashoka booked for 'provocative statements' over Nagamangala violence

Bengaluru: Cases have been registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka for allegedly making provocative statements in the aftermath of clashes between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nagamangala, police said on Thursday.

Two separate FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders based on a complaint filed by a 45-year-old police officer at Nagamangala town police station in Mandya district, they said.

The cases have been registered under section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed; if not committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

In an online post on September 13, Karandlaje said: "Prathama Poojya Ganesha has been arrested by the police in Mandya, Karnataka!! Anti-nationals threw stones & sandals at the Ganesha idol during the procession & burned more than 25 shops. CM Siddaramaiah and HM (G) Parameshwar(a) are protecting the culprits and covering up the incident." "Spineless police took away the ganesha idol in police van today. The law and order situation in Karnataka has completely collapsed. Hindus feel neglected under Congress rule, feeling abandoned and orphaned.!!," the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment had alleged.

Ashoka, citing eyewitnesses, had alleged in his social media post that three miscreants shouted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the communal riots that took place at Nagamangala, and the suspicion of involvement of banned organisations in this incident was further strengthened.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badri Koppalu village reached a place of worship at Nagamangala on September 11 night, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation in the town.

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and goods and vehicles set on fire on Wednesday night, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd to control the situation.