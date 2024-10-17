'Shobha yatra' in central Delhi, traffic likely to be disrupted

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Traffic is likely to be disrupted in central Delhi on Thursday in view of a 'shobha yatra' on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, police said.

According to a police advisory, the yatra will start at 2 pm from Red Fort to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg in central Delhi.

The yatra will pass through Gauri Shankar Mandir, Gurudwara Shish Ganj, Chandni Chowk Town Hall, Nai Sadak, Barsha Bulla Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Pul, Chuna Mandi, Rama Krishna Mission, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, the advisory stated.

Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added. PTI NIT DV DV